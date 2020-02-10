The nomination period for the 2020 Kraft Hockeyville competition came to a close yesterday.

Now all the City and residents of Williams Lake can do is wait to see if their efforts were enough to make it to the final 4.

Corporate Engagement Officer, Guillermo Angel, feels that the Lake City’s efforts went really well.

“We were able to garner a large community presence and large community support. There were many different types of rallies that came forward from the community to try and bolster our efforts for the Kraft Hockeyville competition. Now it’s just one of those situations were you sit back and wait”.

The wait will be over when the four finalists are announced on March 14th.

Angel also explained how the City got involved in the competition.

“We were approached by Kraft Hockeyville themselves to be informed of the competition and we definitely saw that this was a great opportunity to further improve the community services available at the City and of course to help further improve the accessibility to hockey in this community which we know is a large hockey community”.

At the same time, nominations also ended yesterday for the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup 2020.

The Williams Lake Peewee Tier 2 Timberwolves are the lone BC rep in this nationwide competition.

The top 3 will be announced this Saturday, February 15th.