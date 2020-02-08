Quesnel’s Board of Education and CUPE Local 49-90 have announced the ratification of a new deal that covers the period from July 1st of 2019 to June 30th of 2022.

Perry Lofstrom is the Director of Instruction and Human Resources with the District…

“We’re really pleased to have reached an agreement with our local. Our bargaining sessions were really professional and we came to an agreement quite quickly. Probably the most interesting parts of the agreement are the provincial parts of the agreement that were signed off earlier in the year, and our part was the clean-up of language that we could work with.”

Lofstrom says the provincial framework agreement covered the wage increase of two percent on July 1st of each year.

He says they did their part basically in one day.

Lofstrom says the deal covers approximately 350 employees, including casuals.

Included in that group are custodians, grounds and maintenance workers, education assistants and indigenous education support workers.