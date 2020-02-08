Quesnel City Council has approved three grant applications to the Northern Development Initiative Trust, including one to fix a glitch at the West Fraser Centre.

Lindsay Blair is Quesnel’s Community Development Coordinator…

“For the Community Halls and Recreation Facilities grant for the West Fraser Centre guardrail replacement. The $15,000 from this grant will lower the height of the current metal guardrails which currently block the view from people sitting in the front row. The metal will be replaced with clear tempered laminate.”

The total budget for this project is just over 99 thousand dollars.

The rest would come out of the Sub-Regional Recreation budget.

The other grant requests are for 250 thousand dollars under the Economic Diversification infrastructure grant program for renovations at the Quesnel and District Museum, and for a $9,000 Marketing Initiatives grant for the Explore Cariboo Marketing Campaign.

The renovations at the museum include:

-making the building fully accessible by widening doors and making the bathroom larger

-removing the flooring, which is currently asbestos

-creating a new exterior vestibule and boardwalk, with a branded graphics wrap

-increasing a workability and flow inside the museum

-making the entrance to the Museum and the Visitors Information Center easier to navigate

-creating a new staff kitchen and office area

-adding a new side door for increased emergency precautions

That project is actually more than 1.3 million dollars.

700 thousand dollars would come out of the city’s Capital Reinvestment Program Reserve and 700 thousand dollars would also come out of the city’s gas tax money.

And the total cost of the Explore Cariboo campaign is 32 thousand dollars.

The rest of that money would come from the Economic Development Budget and from partnership funding.