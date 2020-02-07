(Files by Justin Madu-MyPGNow)

In the middle of province-wide discussions on the popular ride-hailing app, Uber, the Passenger Transportation Board has approved one similar app for Northern BC (including Prince George) and the Cariboo.

One company, Kabu, was approved throughout all five transportation regions of BC.

A start-up date has not yet been determined.

Meanwhile, another company, InOrbis, applied to run in Northern BC but was denied permission province-wide.

In the InOrbis decision, the Transportation Board cited safety concerns as well as a poor understanding of the transportation industry within the province.

It remains unclear if, and when, other ride-sharing apps will be able to operate in the Cariboo.

The complete list of decisions can be found online.

(This is a corrected version of a previous story.)