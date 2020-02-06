There are now four positive cases of the coronavirus in British Columbia.

The province announced Thursday a man and women in their 30’s who are visitors to the Vancouver Coastal Health region from Hubei province, China are presumed positive.

They are in the same household and have been in close contact with the previously reported second confirmed case announced Feb. 5.

“We want to reassure people that the risk of spread of this virus within British Columbia remains low at this time,” Health Minister, Adrian Dix and B.C’s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a joint statement.

“We are watching the situation very closely and will notify the public if measures in B.C. change. The goal is rapid identification of potential cases, timely care for those who need it and prevention of local transmission.”

Dix and Bonnie added now is the time for tolerance.

“We call on all British Columbians to come together as a community to help one another. In this time of uncertainty, this is not only the right response but the necessary one,” they said. “Fear obstructs the important work of our public health officials to protect the health and safety of British Columbians.”