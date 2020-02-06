Dave Plant skipped his Service Electric rink to another victory last night, 8-7 over Ben Reuther and the Child Development Centre foursome, to improve to 9 and 2 on the season.

Ski-Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, kept pace with a 6-3 win over Century 21.

Ski-Hi is now one game back at 8 and 3.

The Billy Barker Casino and Barkerville are next at 6 and 5.

Barkerville, skipped by Brenda Ernst, beat the Billy 6-2 last night.

One other game saw Redz Shedz get the better of Quesnel Lawn Care 8 to 2.