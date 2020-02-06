Two Horse Race at the top of Quesnel’s Super League of Curling
Quesnel Curling Centre (G Henderson, MyCariboonow.com staff)
Dave Plant skipped his Service Electric rink to another victory last night, 8-7 over Ben Reuther and the Child Development Centre foursome, to improve to 9 and 2 on the season.
Ski-Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, kept pace with a 6-3 win over Century 21.
Ski-Hi is now one game back at 8 and 3.
The Billy Barker Casino and Barkerville are next at 6 and 5.
Barkerville, skipped by Brenda Ernst, beat the Billy 6-2 last night.
One other game saw Redz Shedz get the better of Quesnel Lawn Care 8 to 2.