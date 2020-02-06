A freak accident on Highway 97 in the North Cariboo left a man with serious injuries.

Sergeant Richard Weseen, with the Quesnel RCMP, says they received a report of a jack knifed transport truck on the Highway by Marguerite Ferry Road Wednesday afternoon at around 1-30.

While en route, Weseen says a second report indicated that the driver of the transport truck was accidentally run over by the wheels of his trailer…

“The police determined that another truck driver assisted the man by moving the truck while the man directed him. The man lost his footing and was run over by the trailer tires.”

Weseen says the man was then transported to Williams Lake by ground ambulance before being airlifted to Vancouver with serious but non life threatening injuries.

WorkSafe BC has been notified of the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.