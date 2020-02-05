The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is receiving $200,000 in funding to support strategic planning and destination development in communities impacted by mill closures.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture announced Wednesday $1 million dollars in catalyst funding to five regional destination marketing organizations including the CCCTA, Kootenay Rockies, Northern B.C., Thompson Okanagan, and Vancouver Island.

Minister Lisa Beare said as the tourism market continues to expand globally, there are many communities in B.C. that hold great potential for tourism growth.

“This funding will help rural communities impacted by mill closures develop new tourism opportunities, create good-paying jobs and give residents access to all the things that make an area attractive to visitors,” she said in a news release.

Tourism employs over 137,000 people in B.C that welcomed 6.1 million international visitors in 2018.