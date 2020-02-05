The funding is now in place and plans are moving ahead to rebuild and realign West Fraser Road near Quesnel.

The project, estimated to cost around 104 million dollars, has been approved in principle for funding through Public Safety Canada’s Disaster Financial Assistance Program.

It will replace the road that was heavily damaged by flooding back in April of 2018.

The high water levels from the spring melt caused Narcosli Creek to erode five sections of West Fraser Road on the west side of the Fraser River, approximately 17 kilometres south of Quesnel.

The damage was quite severe and resulted in the road being closed over a three-kilometre section.

Residents have been using an alternate route since then, which has increased the travel time to Quesnel.

The Ministry is now finalizing the detailed design for the new road, which will bypass the active slide areas along the section that washed out.

Work will include the construction of five kilometers of two-lane road on a new alignment, a new bridge crossing Narcosli Creek and rock stabilization work along the new route.

Construction is expected to begin later this year and completion is slated for late 2022.