Anahim Lake RCMP were called to a residence in the 6600 block of West Street early Saturday morning just before 5 o’clock for what was described as a possible break and enter in progress.

Upon arrival, police say they quickly discovered that the situation was much worse than that.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, explains…

“The residents were visibly upset and told police that the suspect had come to their home, damaged their vehicle, forced his way into the home and destroyed property within the house. During the course of the investigation police learned that the suspect had used and threatened the victims with firearms.”

Saunderson says the victims recognized the suspect and he was then located at another residence and arrested without incident.

30-year old Maverick Anthony West is now facing numerous charges, including attempted murder, robbery, pointing a firearm, assault, and uttering threats.

West appeared in court yesterday and he has been remanded in custody until his next scheduled appearance on February 12th.