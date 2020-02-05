One person was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on Highway 97 about 30 kilometers north of Quesnel.

“A man from the United States was traveling north on Highway 97 by the Triple J Ranch. He lost control of his Ford Explorer and was sideswiped by a transport truck that was traveling southbound,” said RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen. “The man was extracted from his vehicle by highway rescue and he was transported to the Prince George hospital.”

Weseen said the man’s injuries are not life-threatening.

He said alcohol is not believed to be a factor but road conditions were very poor due to heavy snowfall.

“Cariboo highways are very slippery underneath the snow due to the temperature differences that we’ve had recently. We’ve had a lot of thawing then freezing overnight and with the salting of the highways it creates water in the daytime and it freezes overnight as well.”

The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The accident happened just before 8:30.

There was single lane alternating traffic during the clean-up.