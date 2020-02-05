The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association needs your help as it seeks to develop a tourism value model for forest service roads.

The Association has launched an online survey that is available until Friday, Feb. 14.

“Forest service road maintenance and priorities in the province is set based on a provincial policy with input of the economic value of what that road brings to our communities for each of the different sectors whether that is forestry, mining, agriculture or tourism but tourism and resident recreation has never created an economic model to apply a value to the road for our sector,” CEO Amy Thacker said. “So that what’s we’re undetaking is doing the work to put that value on our forest service roads that residents use to access our beautiful parks and rec sites and trails and lakes for fishing and camping.”

In-person engagement sessions are expected to take place the week of February 24th with web sessions set to be scheduled in early March.

Thacker said a second round of consultation will take place late spring.

“Once that round is done and we have a model that works then we start the work of applying that to the thousands of forest service roads across the region and working with our partners at the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations to make sure that our data is accurate and the outputs work for them to fit into their policy models to guide future decisions on forest service roads.”