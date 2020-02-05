Quesnel City Council and the newly formed North Cariboo Seniors Council hope to partner in hiring a coordinator to help seniors find housing.

Council is supporting a $15,000 grant application to the Union of BC Municipalities Age Friendly Communities Stream 2 grant program.

Mitch Vik, the Council Liaison to the North Cariboo Seniors Council, says the Coordinator would prepare an inventory of what’s out there…

“It’s just a living document that, living database, that is real time. So if you are struggling to find a home for your mom or dad, then you’ll be able to go to this resource and get some support.”

Vik says the Coordinator would prepare a user friendly resource guide, identifying all available market and non-market housing opportunities in Quesnel and area that is appropriate for seniors, along with a contact name, location, cost, accessibility features and it’s proximity to seniors’ services and amenities.

He says it is a need that he hears a lot in the community…

“And this is not just from the seniors themselves, but from the children of seniors, that there is a significant struggle in understanding where aging parents can go for permanent housing.”

It was money from stream 1 of this program that led to the formation of the North Cariboo Seniors Council.