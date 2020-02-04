Up to 15 centimeters of snow is expected in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning late Tuesday afternoon for Williams Lake and Quesnel.

“A Pacific warm front will approach the BC central interior overnight,” the warning stated. “The front combined with below-freezing temperatures will produce up to 15 cm of snow. The snow will develop overnight then ease Wednesday afternoon.”

Environment Canada advises motorists to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.