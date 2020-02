A Quesnel curler is part of this year’s gold medal winning team at the BC Wheelchair Championships in Cloverdale.

The Bob Macdonald rink, including Quesnel’s Allison Duddy, captured the provincial title on Sunday.

It was the 6th time that Duddy has been part of the top team in BC.

The Macdonald rink now heads to Boucherville, Quebec for the national championships that run April 25th through the 30th.