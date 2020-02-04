43-year old Shawn Taylor, from 100 Mile House, pled guilty to four of the eight counts against him just as his trial got underway yesterday in Supreme Court in Williams Lake.

Those charges include kidnapping, Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm, and use of a Firearm while committing an indictable offence.

He was also charged with assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, and robbery.

Taylor is due back in court on the 18th of this month to set a date for sentencing.

He was arrested in May of 2019 after a warrant was issued for him.

Taylor was taken into custody without incident at a residence in the 103 Mile area.

Police say three firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge near that residence.

No other details were released by RCMP.