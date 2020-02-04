For the second time within weeks, residents at Glen Arbor in Williams Lake were evacuated due to flooding.

President of the Board of Directors for Glen Arbor, Walt Cobb said it happened Monday night.

“It was around six last night when I got the call to get over there because all the alarms were going off,” he said.”One of the sprinkler lines in the attic the elbow blew again. This is the third time, so it’s getting a little frustrating. I think it’s time we get an engineer in and find out what’s going because I hesitate to hook up any water back up in there until we know what’s going on”.

Cobb said some of the residents went to family and others were put up at local hotels, and added that until they can get the sprinkler system back on and the alarm system working again they can’t let the tenants back in.

“It’s just a little over a week ago now that we had moved them out and then had got all of them back in but three, and now last night we got them all out again,” he said. “So it’s very frustrating and it’s a relatively new building. I mean it’s only 14 years old so we have no idea what’s causing the issue.”