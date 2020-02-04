100 Mile Fire Rescue along with RCMP and BC Ambulance Services, responded to a two-vehicle collision yesterday (Monday) afternoon at the intersection of Highway 97 and First Street.

“Upon arrival, our crews observed one of the vehicles that had been involved in the collision in the middle of the intersection and the second vehicle was just up ahead a little bit further”, Fire Chief Roger Hollander said, “100 Mile Fire Rescue crews were able to just perform emergency scene traffic control on-site and just protected and secured the scene from any further injuries to any of the responders”.

Hollander said they were on scene for about an hour and that the Highway was open to alternating traffic the entire time and did not close.