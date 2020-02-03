(Files by Catherine Garrett)

Chetwynd RCMP are searching for a missing man following an avalanche south of the community Sunday afternoon just after 4 pm.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, RCMP were notified by the International Emergency Response Coordination Centre of an emergency beacon signal on the east face of the Murray Mountain range between Mt Hunter and Milburn Peak.

“It was later determined that an avalanche had occurred while a group of snowmobilers were in the area, and at this time one man is missing,” she said.

Search and Rescue (SAR) could not attend the site right away due to weather conditions and the potential risk of another avalanche.

SAR, along with the RCMP Air Services, and Police Dog Services trained in avalanche searches will start actively searching when conditions are safe.

Further information will be released when it becomes available.

The general public is encouraged to monitor the Avalanche Canada website for conditions in their area and to use extra caution when traveling in the back country.

It is also recommended that if you plan to travel in the back country, share your travel itineraries with family and friends.