The Supreme Court trial of a 100 Mile House man, accused of kidnapping and assault with a weapon, got underway yesterday in Williams Lake.

43-year old Shawn Taylor is also facing one count each of Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm, Robbery, use of an Imitation Firearm during an indictable offence, and use of a Firearm while committing an indictable offence.

Supreme Court Justice Ronald Tinsdale will decide Taylor’s fate.

A warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest in May of 2019.

He was located and arrested without incident at a residence in the 103 Mile area on May 11th.

Police say three firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge near that residence.

No other details were released by RCMP.