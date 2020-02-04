Trial underway for 100 Mile House man facing serious charges
Williams Lake Courthouse (R Dyok, MyCariboonow.com staff)
The Supreme Court trial of a 100 Mile House man, accused of kidnapping and assault with a weapon, got underway yesterday in Williams Lake.
43-year old Shawn Taylor is also facing one count each of Uttering Threats to cause death or bodily harm, Pointing a Firearm, Possession of an Unauthorized Firearm, Robbery, use of an Imitation Firearm during an indictable offence, and use of a Firearm while committing an indictable offence.
Supreme Court Justice Ronald Tinsdale will decide Taylor’s fate.
A warrant was issued for Taylor’s arrest in May of 2019.
He was located and arrested without incident at a residence in the 103 Mile area on May 11th.
Police say three firearms and some ammunition were located along the top of a ridge near that residence.
No other details were released by RCMP.