Six more weeks of winter or six more weeks til Spring?

It depends on which groundhog you ask as they were split with their forecast yesterday.

That’s why we asked an expert, Bobby Sekhon, Meteorologist for Environment Canada if we can expect to see a return anytime soon of old man winter here in the Cariboo

“We’ll have snow beginning on Tuesday (tomorrow) morning and we’re expecting 5 to 10 centimeters of it, then another blast of snow will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and with that again we can probably expect a few centimeters may be again in the 5 to 10 range.”

That should be welcomed as last month the Cariboo only received 80-percent of normal precipitation for all of January.

Temperature-wise January was split with really cold weather in the middle of the month and much warmer at the end of it.

However there was one day that stood out from the rest as Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Bobby Sekhon explains

“One of the highlights was that record-breaking low temperature that we saw in Quesnel on the fifteenth of January when we reached minus 41 point 9 degrees Celcius breaking the previous record of minus 41 point 1 so that was a long-standing record”.