The trial of a Quesnel man, accused of breaching his probation on a hate crime conviction, got underway today.

Four days have been set aside in provincial court.

72-year old Arthur Topham was found guilty on one of two counts of promoting hatred against those of the Jewish faith on his Radical Press website back in December of 2015.

He then lost a charter challenge on that conviction in February of 2017.

Topham received a 6-month conditional jail sentence and two years probation.

Court documents reveal that on or around January 3rd of 2018, Topham failed to comply with the conditions of his probation, specifically that he not publish or post to any internet site, or any other social media where such postings can be read by the general public, or any information about persons of the Jewish religion or ethnic origin.