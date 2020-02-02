Students at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary in 100 Mile House are currently working on building a robot that can gather and launch balls into designated slots.

The school is one of 41 schools in B.C. that will be participating in the upcoming 2020 First Robotics Competition in Victoria on March 4.

Helping coordinate the work is teacher John Murray.

“The students are doing all the work,” Murray said. “We’ve actually had the one parent who managed to bring in two engineers from the community who have been helping out teaching a whole bunch of stuff about electronics, mechanical advantages, everything about that.”

“We’ve got terrific support from administration both at the high school level and at the school board level,” he added. “And it’s just all coming together really nicely.”

Students Corey Bougie and Jason Watkins who were working on the robot late Thursday afternoon said while the robot cannot yet throw any balls it can currently move around at about 12.4 km/h.

Murray who was successful in receiving a $9,000 a grant, said $6,800 went towards their entry fees that also included the basic kit for the robot.

He said they plan on fundraising to attend the 4-day competition and had a pig roast donated to them on Wednesday.