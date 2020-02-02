Updated 3:45 pm: A Williams Lake man is seeking donations for a couple with two young children whose home was a complete loss following a fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire broke out at the mobile home on Opal Street in the Dog Creek Road area at around 1:15 p.m.

“They are my brother’s fiancee’s family,” Adam Duffy said. “My brother called me and told me the house was on fire and that they were going to need some stuff for the kids.”

Duffy said he is looking for donations for all members of the family including clothing (boys size 7 pants and size 9 shirts, boys 3T pants and 4T pants, women’s 2XL, and men’s XL) as well as toys for the boys age 2 and 4.

Donations will be accepted during the week during business hours at CP Electronics at 298 Second Avenue North in Williams Lake. Duffy said he will also be accepting donations after business hours at his home at 328 Clearview Cresent.

“Everybody is okay,” he said. “As far as it’s going to be a complete loss. They do have family in town so I think they will be staying with family until other arrangements are made.”

Chief of the Williams Lake Fire Department Erick Peterson confirmed to MyCaribooNow that the home is, unfortunately, a complete loss and four people have been displaced.

He said approximately 20 members responded with assistance from eight members of the Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department

“Crews are still on the scene doing mop-up,” Peterson said at 3:40 pm.

The cause of the fire is not known.

(Note: this article has been updated after receiving comment from the Williams Lake Fire Department)