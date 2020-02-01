The 100 Mile RCMP is reminding motorists of the rules when it comes to cannabis.

A vehicle traveling at 90km/hr in a 50km/hr zone along Highway 97 near 100 Mile House was pulled over by Cariboo Central Traffic Services on Jan. 23 at 2:47 pm.

The officer noted a strong odour of cannabis coming from the vehicle.

Police say while legal to possess if you are operating a motor vehicle, whether it is in motion or not, the cannabis must have been produced by a federal producer, must be still in the unopened packaging from the producer, and cannot be readily accessible to the driver and any passengers in the vehicle.

Because the cannabis was not in an approved container, it was seized.

The driver of the vehicle who was found not to be intoxicated by drugs or alcohol was charged with excessive speeding.