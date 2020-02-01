A suspect arrested in connection to a vehicle and foot chase north of Williams Lake will make his first court appearance later this month after being granted bail.

38-year-old Daniel Albert Oetheimer is facing multiple charges including flight from police, driving while prohibited, possession of a firearm contrary to order, possession of a prohibited firearm, and careless use or storage of a firearm.

He was arrested Wednesday afternoon at his brother’s cabin on Guide Road near Tyee Lake after Williams Lake RCMP launched a search for two suspects after a spike belt was deployed for a vehicle that had failed to stop for traffic services.

RCMP said the execution of a search warrant of the cabin and nearby outbuilding resulted in the seizure of five firearms including an SKS sawed-off semi-automatic rifle.

Oetheimer posted $5,000 bail on Friday and was released on a number of conditions including keeping the peace and good behavior, not possessing directly or indirectly any weapons including firearms and ammunition, and not occupying the driver’s seat of any motor vehicle.

He must also report to a bail supervisor.

RCMP allege Oetheimer reached speeds in excess of 160 km/h.

“The driving attributed to you is outrageous and certainly put the public at risk,” Justice Peter Whyte said.

Oetheimer is scheduled to appear at Williams Lake Provincial Court on Wednesday, Feb. 26.

“The initial refuse to stop offense resulted in criminal code driving offences and additional firearm charges,” Williams Lake RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley told MyCaribooNow. “The recovery of these prohibited high capacity firearms and arrest of a known violent offender will impact local community safety within the region.”

“Firearms and violent offences remain a strategic enforcement priority for the Williams Lake RCMP,” Pelley added.