The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire earlier this evening.

We spoke with Fire Chief Sylvain Gauthier, who was on scene…

“What we have is a mobile home, fully involved, just right behind Rona. We have two engines and two water tenders on scene, we have approximately 18 members.”

Gauthier says the call came in just before five o’clock…

“The call came in through various 9-1-1. Unknown at this time if there is anyone inside the structure. But by the looks of it we do not think so. Three quarters of the structure is already gone.”

The trailer is located on Redstone Road, just off Plywood Hill.

Gauthier says the fire is now under control.

The cause remains under investigation.