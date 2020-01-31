They’ll be freezin for various reasons come this Sunday afternoon at Scout Island in Williams Lake.

It’s the 20th Annual Polar Bear Plunge, the third time it’s being put on by the Williams Lake Roller Derby Leagues.

Lead Organizer Sunny Dyck said the first year they took it over they had around 38 people, last year 51 showed up and so far this year they have 68 registered and more coming in.

Dyck said besides staying warm, she and her organization learned something else about hosting this event.

“This community is amazing. The amount of people that want to help raise money for all the organizations in town has just been probably the most overwhelming part of it altogether. How many are like yeah I’ll go jump in a cold lake and I’ll raise money for the SPCA. It’s very heartwarming”.

Dyck said since the Williams Lake Roller Derby League took the event over they wanted to do a good job and found that January First was too busy a time to get a lot of people to come out, take the plunge and have some fun.

Dyck added there’s something else that’s unique about Freezin for a Reason

“We put on the event so other people can raise pledges for their choice of organizations so we sorta give them the venue, and the place and the idea and we get to sorta spread the love around by doing it that way”.

Dyck said they will be accepting registrations right up until noon Sunday when the Freezin for a Reason 20th Annual Polar Bear Plunge gets underway at Scout Island in Williams Lake.