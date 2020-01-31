Man ordered to stand trial for homicide on Redstone reserve
Williams Lake Courthouse (R Dyok, MyCariboonow.com staff)
24-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin will go to trial in Williams Lake on charges of second-degree murder and obstructing justice.
A third charge of uttering threats has been stayed.
That was the result of a preliminary inquiry that began back in November and lasted several weeks.
Gilpin is due back in court on Feb. 18 to fix a date for trial.
Publication bans are in place on any of the evidence that has been presented in court.
Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence on the Redstone reserve on Oct. 19, 2018.
Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased adult male.
No other details were released.