24-year old Kyle Tyler Gilpin will go to trial in Williams Lake on charges of second-degree murder and obstructing justice.

A third charge of uttering threats has been stayed.

That was the result of a preliminary inquiry that began back in November and lasted several weeks.

Gilpin is due back in court on Feb. 18 to fix a date for trial.

Publication bans are in place on any of the evidence that has been presented in court.

Alexis Creek RCMP were called to a residence on the Redstone reserve on Oct. 19, 2018.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased adult male.

No other details were released.