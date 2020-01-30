The Cariboo-Chilcotin will have a new MLA after the next provincial election.

Elected MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin in 2009 and re-elected in 2017, Donna Barnett announced Thursday she will not be running in the next provincial election.

“I want to thank my family, my friends, constituents, colleagues, and many volunteers who have supported me since I first ran to become a member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia. Serving as the MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin has been both an honour and a privilege,” Barnett said in a statement. “I have enjoyed working with and for the wonderful constituents whom I serve.”

Barnett said she will continue to serve as MLA until the election.

“We together have accomplished much, through many challenges, struggles and strife, but the resiliency of our people makes the Cariboo-Chilcotin a place we all call home,” she said.