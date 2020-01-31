A Quesnel company will benefit from a provincial government announcement on the use of wood fibre.

The Forest Enhancement Society of BC has allocated another 2.7 million dollars in grants for four projects that will support forestry contractors and increase the use of wood fibre that would otherwise have been burned.

$369,450 of that will go to RPP Holdings to use material from slash piles to make pulp for use in paper products.

That works out to about 36,000 cubic metres or 720 truckloads in the Quesnel Natural Resource District.

Doug Donaldson, the Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development, delivered the good news at the Western Forestry Contractors’ Association conference in Prince George.

SKeena Bioenergy will received just over 408 thousand dollars to use material from slash piles to make wood pellets in the Coast Mountains Natural Resource District, Taan Forest Products gets 1.08 million to use material from slash piles to make pulp in the Haida Gwaii Natural Resource District, and Skookumchuck Pulp received 880 thousand dollars to make pulp in the Rocky Mountain District.