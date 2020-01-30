Friday could be a record-breaking day according to Environment Canada.

“We’re forecasting a high of about 9°C in the Williams Lake area. The record is 10°C so we’re close,” said meteorologist Doug Lundquist. “Just south of town in Kamloops we’re forecasting 15°C which would be a record for them. So it is going to be quite warm across the southern half to two-thirds of the province, and maybe even the Kootenays continuing into Saturday.”

Lunquist said it will be a one day wonder however in the central Interior as an incoming cold front will cool things off for Saturday.

“What we have is an atmospheric river or what we used to call pineapple express, and that’s giving a lot of rain to the coast and bringing in warm air from the vicinity of Hawaii and because there is a lot of wind with this system we’re going to surface some of that warmer air and that’s why it’s so warm for us on Friday,” Lundquist said.

“I have a bit of a concern about possible wind warnings coming up too with the extremely strong low-pressure system crossing the Interior. So maybe Williams Lake and Quesnel, we’ll put out a wind warning for Friday or Saturday as the cold front comes through and then it’s going to cool off quite quickly behind it.”

Normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -2°C with a low of -11°C.