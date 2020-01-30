A battle for second place highlighted last night’s action in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

It wasn’t decided until the final rock, but Ski-Hi Scaffolding, skipped by Blair Hedden, got by the Brady Waffle and the Billy Barker Casino 5-4.

Ski-Hi improves to 7 and 3 on the season while the Billy falls to 6 and 4 in third place.

Service Electric, led by Dave Plant, continues to lead the standings at 8 and 2 after a 6-4 win over Quesnel Lawn Care.

Other scores from last night saw Century 21 get by Brenda Ernst 6-5 and the Child Development Centre rink was one better than Redz Shedz, also 6-5.