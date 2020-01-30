An audit of a community forest managed by the 100 Mile Development Corporation has received good results.

Board chair of the Forest Practices Board, Kevin Kriese said Thursday they are pleased to see the community forest carried out sound forest practices and fully met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

“Of note, the community forest has been proactive in harvesting timber in the wildland-urban interface to the east of 100 Mile House, to help government with its plan to create a fuel break around the community,” he said. “The harvesting reduced the risk of a fire starting and spreading by removing fuels that are more flammable and promoting the regeneration of less-flammable deciduous trees.”

Consisting of several parcels of land surrounding Horse Lake, east of Highway 97, and north of Highway 24 near 100 Mile House, the community forest harvested 30,400 cubic meters of timber between September 2017 and September 2019.

The Forest Practices Board said the audit examined all operational planning, harvesting, roads, silviculture, and wildlife protection activities carried out during the two-year period.