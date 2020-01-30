Grande Prairie RCMP are looking for a 36-year old man who may be in the North Cariboo area.

Corporal Candace Hrdlicka is the Media Liaison at that detachment…

“Daniel Campbell was reported missing to us, last seen in Grande Prairie. However, information provided to us leads us to believe he may be in the Quesnel or Fort St. John area.”

Campbell is described as a caucasian male with brown hair who is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers.