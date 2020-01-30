A new website and podcast were launched this week by the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Marketing Association.

The podcast, Untold Stories of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast, is hosted by Williams Lake local Jason Ryll who said it’s all about talking to people who are influential and have been influential when it comes to promoting the area.

“One of the strongest points that we have as a region when it comes to competing for tourists are our people. It’s the people that make us different and the people who make us unique and I just want to shine the spotlight on them”.

The podcast is available to listen to on Spotify, Google Play, TuneIn, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.

The CCTA’s new website prioritizes generating referrals to tourism businesses, also serving as a how-to-guide for travel in the region and inspiring travelers.

Both projects were funded with Municipal Regional District Tax dollars that began collection in May 2018 in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region.