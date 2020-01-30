UNBC-President Dr. Daniel Weeks has informed staff through a letter that he is taking medical leave on the advice of his doctor.

The duration of this leave is unknown at this point.

The President wrote that he is dealing with some matters that he has put on hold for many, many weeks.

In his absence, Dr. Geoff Payne will serve as Acting President and take on all duties that role requires.

Weeks is facing a motion of non-confidence that will be discussed at the next Senate meeting on Feb. 26th.

(Files from Hartley Miller, MyPrinceGeorgeNow.com)