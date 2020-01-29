The BC SPCA is currently looking for loving homes for two male Vietnamese potbellied pigs in Williams Lake that were seized as a result of an animal cruelty investigation.

Currently in foster, Owen and Hippo came into the SPCA’s care following a seizure just outside of Prince George on November 26, 2019.

“They’re doing very well,” said veterinarian Teresa Cook who is the regional manager of cruelty investigations for Northern B.C. “The seizure of these animals was actually really, really upsetting for a number of reasons because given the circumstances of their seizure we did not expect most of them to survive the night. So it was an emergency seizure to get them out of the circumstances that they were in.”

A number of other Yorkshire/Landrace type pigs, chickens, turkeys, and one feline were also seized from the property.

Cook said because there was inadequate shelter, the animals were quite cold and were also malnourished with no access to water.

“The pigs were in terrible conditions, where they were unlikely to survive another 24 hours without intervention. They were panicking for food and water,” she said. “Once we had them in care with fosters during the protective custody period, we noted a significant change in their demeanors, such that they were more relaxed and sleeping comfortably in deep straw bedding. They started to gain weight and we no longer could see all of their ribs. The chickens and turkeys were also significantly underweight.”

Cook added that the SPCA is pursuing charges.

“We were fortunate to find fosters that were willing to help us in an emergency situation to get these animals the help they desperately needed. Thankfully, none of the animals required euthanasia,” she said.