The College of New Caledonia is hosting a public budget consultation process at all of their campuses this week, including in Quesnel.

Tara Szerencsi is the Vice President of Finance and Corporate Services…

“We’re having a public budget consultation session this Friday, January 31st. In order to involve all of our campuses we’re doing it through our digital delivery equipment, so it’s video conference style. It’s 3-30 to 5-30.”

It will take place in room N212 in Quesnel.

Szerencsi says they ask that people register in advance…

“People who register in advance will get first priority for being able to present. Should there be time available we will allow people to present after all of the registered participants have presented, so it’s kind of at the mercy of whether there is time available.”

Presentations are limited to 10 minutes each.

Szerencsi says the process of developing the 2020-21 budget has been mostly internal to this point as they have consulted with various departments and with the management team.

She says the budget will be presented to the CNC Board in April.