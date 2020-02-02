Cariboo Country
Country 840
97.5 The GOAT
menu
News
News
Sports
100 Mile House
Quesnel
Williams Lake
Hartley’s Cat Scan Podcast
Submit News Tip
Win
Events
View Calendar
Submit Event
Listen Live
Cariboo Country
Country 840
The GOAT
On Air
Shows & More
Cariboo Country
Country 840
The GOAT
Talent
Cariboo Country
Country 840
The GOAT
Local Connections
Road Report
Podcast
SHARE ON:
Recent Posts
Peter Skene Ogeden students to attend robotics competition in Vicotoria
Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2020
Marlee’s Den to make it five retail cannabis stores in Williams Lake
Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2020
Donations sought after fire destroys family home in Dog Creek Road area
Sunday, Feb. 2nd, 2020