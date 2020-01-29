Update 3:06 pm: Two suspects were arrested by the Williams Lake RCMP following a search Wednesday afternoon in the Lynes Creek Road area north of Williams Lake.

Police have not provided any further information at this time.

Update 12:11 pm: Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police have set up roadblocks in the area.

Previous: The Williams Lake RCMP have launched a search for a suspect in the Lynes Creek Road area.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said before noon that police dog services were on route.

He advises residents to stay in their homes and for motorists to not stop for pedestrians.

No further details are currently available.