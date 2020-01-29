Williams Lake RCMP attended a collision Tuesday afternoon involving a logging truck and a pickup truck on the Horsefly Road.

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue’s auto extrication team along with the Miocene Volunteer Fire Department also attended the incident just after 3 p.m.

“We had an incident where two vehicles were both off-road and in the snow, one commercial vehicle, one pickup,” said CCSAR chief Rick White. “The driver of the pickup was trapped so we used the jaws of life to free him and assist the ambulance in bringing him out of the bush and into the ambulance.”

Injuries to the driver of the pickup who was taken to hospital are not known and RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the logging truck collided with the driver’s side truck bed.

Police said the collision is still under investigation and alcohol was not involved.