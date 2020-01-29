Quesnel RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man that hasn’t been seen in almost a month.

Darryl Leblanc is described as:

-White

-Five foot 11

-Thin build

-Brown shoulder length hair

-Blue eyes

-Skull tattoo on his left shoulder

He was last seen wearing a navy coat, with fur on the collar, camo boots, ski pants and was carrying a sleeping bag.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson, with North District RCMP, says his family is very concerned for his well-being as she says “Darryl does not normally travel outside of northern BC.”

She says he does have relatives in Ontario.

Leblanc was last seen on December 30th.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211.