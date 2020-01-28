A tentative agreement has been reached between Thompson Rivers University and faculty members.

The province’s Ministry of Finance made the announcement Tuesday and said the agreement under B.C’s Sustainable Service Negotiating Mandate focuses on improving services for people and ensuring fair and affordable compensation.

It covers about 900 faculty members in Kamloops and Williams Lake represented by the Federation of Post-Secondary Educators Local 2.

“Further details about the agreement will be available once the ratification processes for the faculty association, the TRU Board of Governors and the University Public Sector Employers’ Association have been completed,” the Ministry said.