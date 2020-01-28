The province announced today (Tuesday) that it will be giving more than $450,000 in funding to train and give work experience in asphalt paving and heavy construction.

Up to 25 British Columbians who have been affected by the downturn in the forest sector in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Merritt and Kamloops area will be offered road-building and heavy-construction training.

Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development said “Training and employment opportunities like this help impacted workers expand their skills and open up more job options for them, enabling them to support themselves and their families”.

The Roadworks in the BC Interior Project-Based Labour Market Training project is recruiting for February 18th and April 6th, start dates in 100 Mile House and Kamloops and there are spaces for 25 participants in the two projects.

Anyone interested in applying or attending an information session can contact their local WorkBC center or International Union of Operating Engineers Training Association.