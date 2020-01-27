The Brenda Ernst rink won the 60th annual Ladies “Wheel n Spiel” at the Quesnel curling club over the weekend.

Ernst defeated Lori Wawyrk 7-6 in an exciting A-final.

Gay Carter, Josie Jarvis and Brenda Bare make up the rest of the winning team.

Traci Jones from Prince George won the B-title, 7-3 over Darla Duguid, and Wendy Needham from Quesnel, last year’s champions, captured the C title this year.

They beat Kathy Somerville’s team 6-4.

A total of 24 rinks took part.