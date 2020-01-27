Charges have now been laid in connection with a road check in the Quesnel area back in October where conservation officers seized firearms and a drone.

Joel Kline, with the BC Conservation Service, confirms that Rui Ai is facing several counts under the criminal code…

“Charges have been approved and have been sworn with the Quesnel Court registry against Mr. Rui Ai in relation to five criminal code charges related to firearm offences, four related to unlawful storage and transportation of firearms, and one count of possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.”

Kline says they had to split the investigation into two, one on the criminal side and the other related to conservation..

“On the provincial wildfire act side of the investigation, there was a couple items within the vehicle that we had to send away for some forensic analysis, so because of that and the time it takes for them to analize those items we’re just waiting to hear back on that, and we’ll be able to hopefully proceed a little further with that once we receive that information back.”

Ai is due back in court on April 21st for an arraignment hearing.