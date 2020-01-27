Chemo RV on South Broadway Avenue in Williams Lake was targeted over the weekend.

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says yesterday (Sunday) morning at 11:09 it was reported to Police that someone broke into the trailers on Saturday evening on the Chemo RV lot 1704 South Broadway Avenue.

One van and five camp trailers had been pried open and rummaged through.

Significant damage was done to the doors and the incident continues to be under investigation.