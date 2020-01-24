Three children age 9 were struck by a vehicle in Williams Lake Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at about 3:10 p.m. at the intersection of Western and Pigeon Avenue.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP and Williams Lake Fire Department attended.

The children who were comforted by neighbors prior to the arrival of emergency responders were transported to Cariboo Memorial Hospital by family members.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said it is believed the children sustained minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene.