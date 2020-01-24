A snowmobiler spent approximately 20 hours in the bush but he was eventually located by Quesnel Search and Rescue.

RCMP say the man’s truck was disabled due to deep snow on the 100 road, approximately 70 kilometers southwest of Quesnel yesterday (January 23rd) afternoon at around 4 o’clock.

Police say he then left his spouse in the vehicle and rode his snowmobile to his property to get help, but failed to return.

Move ahead now to 5-15 this morning (January 24th) when a man in Likely heard the spouse calling for help on a VHF radio frequency.

The man then called the RCMP who responded to her location, and in turn they alerted Quesnel Search and Rescue.

Police say the man was then located by the search team using a helicopter about 6 1/2 hours later at 11-43 this morning.

RCMP and Search and Rescue then reached the man by snowmobile and brought him to safety.

What happened was the man’s snowmobile got stuck and he attempted to walk back to his wife and vehicle, but exhaustion set in so he hunkered down for the night and waited for help.

RCMP say he was transported to hospital with symptoms of hypothermia and exposure, but is otherwise OK.